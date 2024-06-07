Alois “Al” H. Kremers, 89, Sartell

July 30, 1934 - June 5, 2024

attachment-Alois Kremers loading...

Al was born on July 30, 1934 to Theodore and Frances (Albers) Kremers in Collegeville, Minnesota. He was a graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School, St. Cloud State University, Harvard Advanced Management Program, and is recognized in the St. Cloud Tech High School and SCSU Hall of Fame. He honorably served in the U.S. Army for two years.

Al married Yvonne Obermiller and they shared 67 wonderful years together. To Al, only 3 things mattered: Yvonne, his family, and his work.

Al’s career with DeZURIK Corporation began in 1960 with a marketing position. Throughout his tenure, he expanded where and how they did business. He became President of DeZURIK in 1975 and was appointed Group Executive for General Signal Corporation in 1984. He also served as President of the Valve Manufactures of America. After retiring for the first time in 1994, he was asked to return to DeZURIK as CEO in 2004 and reengaged his team of trusted executives to help rebuild the company. He then retired a second time in 2009. Those who knew Al understood that he never truly retired. He always had a project lined up to consult on, as his passion for work never wavered.

Giving back to the community was important to Al. Throughout his lifetime, he provided expertise on the boards of Norwest Bank, Security Financial, the College of St. Benedict, and the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. He also served as Chairman of the Board at the St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare, and DCI.

He cherished spending time with his family. Whether it was at Big Fish Lake, in Puerto Vallarta, or going out to restaurants; being together was all that mattered to Al. He was an avid and “vocal” sports fan, especially at his grandchildren’s events. Travel played a big role in his life, both for business and pleasure, and he always appreciated the cultures and countries he explored. Throughout all of this, he helped build a neighborhood creating lifelong friendships for both parents and kids alike.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne; children, Jeff (Shelly) Kremers, Lori (Tom) Commerford, and Amy (Gregg) Hennen; grandchildren, Andy (Amanda) and John (Bailey) Kremers, Lauren (fiancé, Mitch Hall), Max, and Ben Hennen, Jackie Commerford; three great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Scholtes and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Frances Kremers; siblings, Estelle Meemken, Theodore Kremers, Jr., Rose Meemken, and Dennis Kremers; and in-laws, Roman Meemken, Richard Meemken, Eugene Scholtes, and Bernice Kremers.

Our thanks to the staff at Sartell Therapy Suites and Moments Hospice Care. Your kindness and care for Al was greatly appreciated by his family.

Memorials are preferred to the College of St. Benedict’s and St. John’s University, St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, or the Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Timothy Baltes and Reverend Thomas Olson will concelebrate. Entombment, with full military honors, will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.