Alma Voigt, 100, Luxemburg, MN

October 12, 1923 – February 17, 2024

A family-only Graveside Committal service will be held on Friday, February 23, 2023, at St. Wendelin Parish Cemetery in Luxemburg, MN for Alma Marie Voigt age 100, of Luxemburg, MN. A celebration of life will follow at Mary Hall in Luxemburg from 4 – 6 PM. She died at The Annandale Care Center in Annandale, MN on Saturday, February 17, 2024

Alma was born October 12, 1923, in Rockville, Minnesota to Anton and Margaret (Fuchs) Weber. She married Roman E. Voigt on July 7, 1946. She was employed by Dan Marsh Drug before her marriage to Roman. Alma was a member of Saint Wendelin Parish in Luxemburg and a lifetime member of the Christian Mothers.

Alma enjoyed baking and gardening, and she especially loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. Alma was a great cook!

Survivors include her children, Donald (Deli) of Colorado, Carol Voigt-Jenkins (John) of Wyoming, Linda (Dan) Hommerding of Luxemburg, Steve (Pam) Voigt of Luxemburg, Joella (Pete) Anderson of Missouri, and Ken (Kari) Voigt of Annadale.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Roman; sisters, Cecilia Frank, Marie Hines, Agatha Knoblach, Gertrude Euteneuer, and Rose Voigt; brothers, Mike, Marcus, Herman, Clem, and Lawrence.

The family wishes to thank Annandale Care Center for taking care of Alma.