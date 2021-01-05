Alma C. Novitzki, 85, Sauk Rapids

November 23, 1935 - January 4, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Sacred heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Alma C. Novitzki, age 85, who passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Alma was born November 23, 1935 in St. Wendel to John & Anna (Sobania) Beam. She married Lawrence “Bud” Novitzki on April 22, 1957 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Alma was a homemaker and also a daycare provider. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Alma enjoyed gardening, feeding birds, bird watching, and going for walks. She was spunky, determined, and strong-willed. Family was very important to her and she was very close to her grandkids. Alma enjoyed the simple things in life, and going to Jimmy’s and Copper Lantern for a “quick bite”.

Survivors include her son and daughter, Ken (Kris) of Inver Grove Heights and Brenda Bragelman of Sartell; sister and brother, Helen (Ernie) Thompson of Sauk Rapids and Roman Beam of Royalton; and grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew Bragelman, Trenton, Madison, and Nathan Novitzki. Alma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence “Bud” in 2010; siblings, Rita Hammerel, Rosalie Beam, and Aloys Beam; and infant siblings, Joseph, Mary Ann, and John Beam.