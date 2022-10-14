Allen Richard Schumacher, 73, St. Cloud

November 17, 1948 - October 10, 2022

Allen Richard Schumacher, 73 of St. Cloud died unexpectedly Monday, October 10, 2022 at his home. Al was born in Minneapolis to Ermin and Muriel (Lenneman) Schumacher on November 17, 1948. He married Deborah Kunkel on August 23, 1975 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Al graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in music education and shared his love of music with area band students while working at Al’s Music and Eckroth Music before retiring. He was an accomplished woodwind specialist with extra affection for the saxophone. Allen practiced his trade while serving in the Army band, as well as local bands including Chance, Greystone Rockers and most recently Rock City Big Band.

In the past several years, much of his time was spent in Sauk Centre at the family’s lake home where caring for the place and relaxing brought him much joy. Al enjoyed warm winter vacations, his favorite place being Fort Myers Beach. He felt blessed to be able to share his love of the beach with his family and was thankful for the wonderful memories made. Al will be remembered as a hard worker who took care of his family and was extremely proud of them all.

Survivors include his wife Deborah, daughters; Angie (Nathan) French of St. Cloud, and Jenny (Josh) Hanson of Sauk Rapids, grandchildren; Ryan, Laura, Keller, Megan, Abby and Clara, siblings; Joan (Dave) McCoy of Coon Rapids, Dave (Kris) Schumacher of Otsego and Janet (Bill) Eull of Buffalo. Allen is preceded in death by his parents Ermin and Muriel, brother Paul, and grandson Jack.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family requests to be kept in your prayers. Blessed be the memory of Allen Schumacher.