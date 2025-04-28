Allen J. Beckstrom, 87, Sartell

February 7, 1938 – April 25, 2025

Allen Beckstrom is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Colette Beckstrom, brother Dwayne, son Christopher and mother and father in law John and Marcella Weyer.

Al is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter Lori; sons Randy (Shanna) Jamie (Sara); grandchildren, Brooke, Brady, Lilly.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church.

Allen “big Al” Beckstrom was 87 years young when the Lord called him home on Friday, April 25th, 2025. Al spent the last weeks of his life at the Sanctuary in St Cloud, MN after spending the majority of his life in Sartell, MN.

Al lost his mother at a young age, and he and his brother were raised in the St Cloud Children’s home. This had a profound effect on his life, and he looked very fondly at his time there being part of a church community which shaped his lifelong faith. They attended many “family reunions” for years to come, and it will come as a surprise to no one that he was always described as easy going and so kind by the nuns that had a hand in raising Al.

He would go on to serve in the National Guard, and eventually he met his Helen. They had four children together that brought them much joy including watching them goof off, playing sports, and great students who were respected by others.

He spent his free time with his family, gardening and camping and vacationing, which they all loved to do on an annual basis. He was an avid sports fan and could be often found at a field or court of some sort supporting his children, or his favorite local sports teams.

Al was a hard and dedicated worker who spent his entire career in the lens manufacturing business, ultimately retiring from Visionease in 2000. He went on to have three grandchildren who thought the world of him and considered him to be such a kind and gentle soul.

Al married into a rather large family, and they treated him as their own and loved on him throughout his life. He loved attending all family gatherings and enjoyed a good party or bonfire.

Al was a gentle soul who could only be described as kind by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be missed by all who have survived him and we are left with many memories to get us through our grief.