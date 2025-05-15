Allen E. Poepping, 72, Watkins

December 26, 1952 - May 13, 2025

attachment-Alllen Poepping loading...

Allen Elmer Poepping, 72, died Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at his home in Watkins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Allen was born December 26, 1952 in St. Cloud to Joseph & Mildred (Evens) Poepping. He grew up with five siblings on a farm in New Munich. Allen held a number of labor positions in his younger years after serving in the Army and was later self employed as a floor sander. He hobby farmed pigs and had a couple horses at one time. Ultimately, he was a loving father of four children.

Allen was a man of simple pleasures. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his children. His basset hound, Waffles, and golden retriever, Harley, were his best pals. Allen was fond of hunting, fishing, and taking his dogs for long walks. His days were best spent sitting in the sunshine, enjoying his morning coffee, and watching his dogs play. He often spent time with his kids by grilling or playing cards. He enjoyed Westerns and could play a mean game of pool. Allen loved music, often having classic rock playing and singing along. He will be remembered for his love for his children, his spirited personality, and cooking the best fried eggs.

He is survived by his children, Sheila (Adam) Fettig of St. Joseph; Willfred of Watkins; Lukas of St. Joseph; Jackson of Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Lyla Fettig and Lucy Nyberg, siblings, Darleen Bushman of Albany; LeRoy of Milaca; Eugene of Sauk Centre.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Marvin & Willfred.