Allen D. Tramm, 77, Cold Spring

October 25, 1947 - December 19, 2024

attachment-Allen Tramm loading...

Allen Tramm, 77 years, went home on December 19th. He was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Carlton Tramm and Leila (Quam) Tramm, on October 25, 1947. He married Norma Goepferd on February 14, 1970, at Faith United Church of Christ, Bertha, Minnesota. They were blessed with three children, Philip, Linda and Timothy.

Al graduated from St Cloud Tech High School in 1965 and St. Cloud Technical College in 1970. He served in the United States Army from January 24, 1966, to January 23, 1969, which included service in country Vietnam. He was recognized with Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Expert Rifle.

Al worked for 35 years for Sentinel Printing Company at the St. John’s University Campus. As a printer, he was dedicated to serving the St. John’s community above and beyond with going in after hours to provide for their needs.

Al was a member of Peace Lutheran church and The American Legion.

Al loved the outdoors which included hunting and fishing. Deer camp was a special time with friends and family. Al enjoyed fishing for sunfish both summer and winter, including during March black ice. August would bring the annual canoe trip down the crow wing river as a special time with good friends. Al was able to fix almost anything which included building our home. Al spent many hours helping at the St. Cloud standdown assisting veterans in need and making memories with friends. He was always willing to help a stranger in need, towing vehicles with his truck. He was a quiet man with a huge heart and a stable rock for those close to him. He loved his family and was devoted to his wife.

Survivors include his wife Norma Tramm, Son Philip (Sabrina) Tramm, Daughter Linda (JT) Thompson, their children Evan Thompson and Ainsley Thompson, Son Tim (Becky) Tramm. Brother John Tramm, Brother-In- Law Jim Billig, Sister-In- Law Cindy Goepferd, Brother-In-Law Wayne (Cathy) Goepferd, Heather (Dale) Reek and Grandchildren Veronica and Gavin Reek. Also, many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by Parents Carlton and Leila Tramm, Father/Mother-In -Law Harold and Marge Goepferd, Sister Barb Billig. Aunts and uncles Del (Sadie) Tramm, Donaver Tramm, Louise (Jack) LaBonte and Lucile (Johnny) Lieder.

Visitations and Service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will be on Friday January 3rd from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm and the funeral service on Saturday January 4th at 2:00 PM. Visitation starts at 1:00 on Saturday January 4th. Services will be live-streamed thru the churches website/facebook.