Allen C. Ehlert, 83, St. Joseph

April 5, 1942 - June 2, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30pm on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joe for Allen Ehlert, 83 who died peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on Monday June 2nd. The Rev. Bradley Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Allen earned his angel wings as the result of a tragic bike accident on May 26th. Riding his electric bike was something he loved so dearly, but sadly took him away from us too soon. Visitation will be from 3pm - 8pm on Tuesday June 10th at Heritage Hall in St. Joe and an hour prior to the mass on Wednesday morning. Parish prayers will be at 7pm. Burial will take place after mass in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Allen was born April 5, 1942 in St. Wendell Township to Hiliarian & Theresa (Schwieters) Ehlert. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1967. He married Patricia (Rieland) Hiltner on August 8, 1970 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Allen worked as a welder at Park Industries for 41 years. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Snow Joes, and the St. Joe Rod & Gun Club. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. After his retirement he enjoyed tinkering in the garage, fixing old bikes, mowing lawns, and watching documentaries on his computer. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to old stories, telling jokes, traveling, camping, fishing, and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his wife Pat of St. Joseph; children, Mark Hiltner (Sara Anderson) of Richmond; Scott (Cindy) Hiltner of St. Cloud; Thomas (Cecilia) Hiltner of Ewa Beach, HI; Cory (Julie) Ehlert of St. Joseph; Shannon (Jeff) Nied of St. Michael; siblings, Karen (Melvin) Goebel of Freeport; LuAnn (Ron) Goebel of Albany; David (Rosie) Ehlert of Freeport; Jan (Ralph) Boeckers of St. Cloud; Mary Kay (Eric) Evans of Buffalo; 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Susan Hiltner, son, Richard Hiltner, and grandson, Mitchel Hiltner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family for a bench in Allen’s memory along the Lake Wobegon Trail.