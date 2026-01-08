April 23, 1939 - January 2, 2026

Allen Ahles, 86, passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 2, 2026, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the city where he was born on April 23, 1939. His life was one of quiet strength, generous spirit, and deep connection to those around him.

Allen’s early years in St. Cloud laid the foundation for a life marked by hard work and service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as part of the 1st Guard Company at the United States Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth. After his military service, Allen built a career that reflected his skill and dedication—working as a ship builder in Brunswick, Maine, and later as a welder and hydraulic mechanic in Minnesota.

He married Mary Wahlin on August 16, 1979, whose love and dedication to his caretaking allowed him to age at home where he most wanted to be. Allen found great joy in his role as father to Sara Koch (Kristopher) and Lesley Ahles, and grandfather to Alison Koch, Emilie Koch, and Benjamin Koch.

Allen had a natural gift for connecting with people. He loved visiting with others, fishing in quiet waters, and cooking meals that brought people together. But more than anything else, Allen valued being together. His life reminds us that it is often the simplest moments—shared work, shared laughter—that leave the deepest imprint.

Allen is survived by his wife Mary; daughters Sara (Kristopher) Koch and Lesley Ahles; grandchildren Alison Koch, Emilie Koch, and Benjamin Koch; sister Mary Schlangen; sisters-in-law Glennis Ahles, Cathy Thielman and Shari Wahlin; and brother-in-law Leonard Thielman; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Armella and Leo Ahles; sister Wanda Middendorf; brother Duane Ahles; brothers-in-law Norbert Middendorf, Clifford Schlangen, and Mike Wahlin.

Allen’s presence made things better—for his family, friends, coworkers, and all who crossed his path. His legacy lives on in every act of kindness extended in his memory, every story retold around a table he once sat at, and every moment we choose connection over distance.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home 1900 Veterans Drive (Eighth Street North) in St. Cloud on January 16, 2026, visitation from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a service at 6:00 pm.