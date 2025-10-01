ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Allegiant Airlines flights between Mesa, Arizona, and St. Cloud resume for the season on Wednesday.

A flight from Mesa will arrive at St. Cloud Sky Central Airport at 6:35 p.m. It will take off for a return trip to Mesa at 7:25 p.m. Regular flights are scheduled on Wednesdays and Saturdays until Christmas. An increased flight schedule will run from January through April. The last scheduled flight to Mesa listed right now is on Sunday, May 17th.

The Allegiant Airlines flights between Punta Gorda, Florida, and St. Cloud will resume on November 20th. They will run through April 5th.

Airport Director Bill Towle says passenger traffic on Allegiant flights was up about 19 percent last year, which was a record for the airport, and this year's numbers are equal to last year's. He says airport leaders continue to talk with Allegiant and other regional carriers to try to attract more flights and more destinations.

The Sun Country charter flight to Laughlin, Nevada is sold out for October, but there are still seats available for the November and December trips.