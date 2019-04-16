Allan J. Thomes, 58, Cold Spring

May 13, 1960 - April 11, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Allan J. Thomes 58, who died Thursday, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Allan was born on May 13, 1960 in St. Cloud, MN to Frank and Loretta (Zierden) Thomes and grew up on the family farm in St. Martin. He married Joanne Blum on August 9, 1980 in St. James Catholic Church, Jacobs Prairie. Al worked 40 plus years in construction and loved woodworking, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed going to his cabin and being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Joanne, sons, Jamie, Shawn (Mary), Troy (Hannah); grandchildren, Lola, Logan, Gloria and grandbaby on the way; mother, Loretta; siblings, Duane (Sheryl), Marilyn, Donald (Helen), Theresa (Dick) Geers, Shirley (Mark) Pelz, Mel (Bonnie), Linda (Donnie) Mayer, Kevin, Sharon (Terry Kulzer) Thomes and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank and sister, Kathleen.