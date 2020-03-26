Allan Donnay, 72, St. Cloud

June 9, 1947 - March 23, 2020

Allan Donnay, 72, was called home suddenly by The Lord on March 23, 2020. He faced the challenges of bladder cancer (diagnosed in October) with determination, a positive attitude and amazing support from his family and friends. The many complications in recovering from surgery were simply too much to overcome.

Al was known for giving the best hugs, his big smile, firm handshake and huge heart. Born to Arthur and Agnes, Al was the oldest of seven siblings: CarolAnn (Dale) Zika, Jerry (Dorothy) Donnay, Joseph (Laureen) Donnay, Diane (Jim) Schwartz, Melanie (Mike) Bevers, Colleen Moore and Jeffrey Donnay. Raised on the family farm, he learned to appreciate the efforts of hard work and began his love of all things mechanical and the great outdoors. At 18, he proudly enlisted in the Marine Corps. After serving two tours in Vietnam, he returned home and married his wife, Jeani, of 45 years. They had two children, Jeff (Emily) Donnay and Krysten (Aaron) Schwartz, of whom he was immensely proud. The family enjoyed camping trips in their RV, which housed many of their cherished memories. Al particularly loved “going out West” to the mountains. His passion for people was evident in every aspect of his life, including his 45-year career in sales with Miller Auto. Like many things, he did it in his own way by focusing on relationships, treating people well and doing the right thing. This created many lasting friendships.

In 2009, Al settled into retirement, which he said was “the best job ever.” His retirement included continuing to work seasonally delivering pontoons for Miller Marine, rounding out 51 years of working at the dealership. He loved golf, hunting, traveling and snowmobiling, and he was always up for a game of cards. What he enjoyed most in life were his five granddaughters, Ava, Mya, Ivy, Addie and Emmie. He cherished each of them and showered them with his larger-than-life love and affection. We will miss our Papa Bear. We know he is looking down on all of us with that famous smile, protecting us with his firm grip and sending us a hug any time we need one.

Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, a celebration of life will be planned when it is safe to gather. Al would love nothing more than to have those he had an impact on come together in his honor. To help the family keep you informed of the celebration details, please send an email to CelebratingAl@gmail.com and include your favorite Al story.