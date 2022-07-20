ALL ABOARD: Thomas The Train Set To Stop In Duluth

The most famous train on Earth is making an appearance in Duluth in August. Thomas the Train will bring his friends Percy and Sir Topham Hatt to Duluth's North Shore on August 5,6,7 and 12,13,14.

Tickets to the event cost $22 for ages two and up and include an entire day of fun, train-based activities in Duluth. Each ticket includes access to all of the "Day Out With Thomas" exhibits.

The whole family can take a 20-25 minute ride behind Thomas, check out the conductor-led Activity Zone, play mini golf and take photos with their favorite characters including Thomas, Percy, Sir Topham Hatt, Rosie and Nia.

The event also boasts a huge Thomas gift shop, model car layouts, activity bags with temporary tattoos and free vintage trolleycar rides. Live music will be provided by the "Big and Tall Band" and "Will Hale and the Tadpole Parade."

A separate ride behind Percy is also available for an additional $4. Percy's train will feature a party and a 20-25 minute ride that is the similar to the Thomas ride but with different things happening aboard the train.

The Thomas train rides depart every 90 minutes starting at 8:30 a.m. on the scheduled days, while the Percy train runs every hour.

Toddlers under two do not need a ticket but will have to ride in the lap of a ticketed passenger. The duluthtrains.com website estimates that the average guest spends two to three hours at the event.