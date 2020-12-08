September 12, 1933 - December 5, 2020

Alicia R. Kohnen-Gertken, age 87, of Cold Spring, formerly of Paynesville passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Assumption Community in Cold Spring, MN.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Agnes Parish Cemetery in Roscoe.

A public visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Alicia Rose Steffens was born September 12, 1933 in Albertville, MN to Philip J. and Grace (Roskowyk) Steffens. She was united in marriage to Gerald Kohnen on June 14, 1957 at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. The couple farmed in Rockford, MN until moving to Paynesville, MN in 1973. They spent their winters in Mesa, AZ for 20 years. She later married Lawrence Gertken in 2004.

Alicia enjoyed bingo, playing cards, gardening, canning, baking, sewing, quilting and making clothes for her grandchildren. What she loved most was being with family and friends. She was known for her chocolate chip cookies, caramel rolls, dumplings, and pancakes. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church of Roscoe. She was involved in St. Agnes Mission Group, COACT, NFO, American Legion Aux., Christian Mothers, and worked with Rural Life. She was active with the farm issues in the 80’s, Tractor Cade and Mass on the Farms during the crisis.

Alicia is loved and will be deeply missed by her children, Mary Ellen (Arnold) Bechtold of Rogers, Debra Novacek of Foreston, Donald (Carol) Kohnen of Paynesville, Robert (Laurie) Kohnen of Paynesville, Terri (Glen) Fleischhacker of Albany; 25 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws and two brother-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Alicia in death were her parents, husband Gerald Kohnen (2001); husband Lawrence Gertken (2009), son James Kohnen, daughter Karen Fleischhacker, granddaughter Brenda Kohnen, great grandson Zac Bechtold, brothers Joseph and Phillip L. Steffens, sisters Jeanette Gutzwiller, Darlene Glennon, Anna Marie Kosloski, Elda Hare, Kathryn Mae Fouquette, Mary Chouinard and Corrine Buschel, son-in-laws James Novacek and Joseph Fleischhacker and many other extended relatives.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.