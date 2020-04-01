Alice Skaja, 89, Foley

March 8, 1931 - March 31, 2020

Alice Skaja, age 89 of Foley, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private burial will take place at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Alice Mae Skaja was born on March 8, 1931 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Delos and Alice (Beverage) Staneart. She married Clarence Haffner on October 23, 1947 in St. Cloud and he preceded her in death. She later married Florian Skaja on June 11, 1955 in St. Cloud. Alice worked as a bartender in the area for many years. She also worked at Pojo's in Gilman, the turkey hatchery in Foley and was a member of the Foley American Legion Auxiliary. Alice enjoyed cleaning her home and taking care of her children and grandchildren. She will always be remembered as, 'Grandma Dynamite' by her family and friends. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son and daughters: Terry (Ann Griebel) Haffner, Sauk Rapids; Bonnie Kamrowski, Foley; Shelley (Joe) Moulzolf, Foley and Cindy (Donnie) Helmin of Foley, as well as 18 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and a sister, Mable Wilhelm of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Florian, 11 brothers and sisters, daughter, Kitty and her husband, Ronnie Kampa, son-in-law, Tom Kamrowski and grandson, Christopher Kamrowski.