Alice M. Supan, 90, Sartell

June 14, 1931 - November 9, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen, MN for Alice M. Supan, age 90, who passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the St. Stephen Catholic Church Parish Hall in St. Stephen.

Alice was born on June 14, 1931, to Joseph and Clothilda (Weyrens) Zabinski in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1949. After high school Alice worked at Zapp Bank and Fandel’s Department Store. She cherished her independence and loved to travel and dance. She met Benedict Supan at an area dance hall where they danced the night away to Polka music. Ben and Alice were united in marriage on November 17, 1960, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They moved to the Supan Family Farm where they raised their seven children.

She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, the St. Stephen Christian Mothers, and KSKJ Life, where she served as a Chairwoman and Board member. She served her parish community by volunteering for funeral luncheons, the Church Bazaar dinner, and at Country Manor for monthly birthday parties. Alice was a devout Catholic and held a special devotion to Mary through the praying of the Living Rosary.

Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The aroma of “Alice Buns”, her famous fried chicken dinner, and the way she offered food to people and made them feel welcome in her home, were all part of the joy Alice brought to the people around her. When Alice wasn’t in the kitchen, she was busy working on a puzzle in the living room. Ben said Alice had “the best buns in town”. Her legacy is passing this talent and passion for food on to her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ben; children, Paul (Becky Post), Raymond (Vicki Rae Vance), Joyce (Keith Knettel), Leo (Lisa Frank), Greg (Faye Schuneman), Linda & Timothy Koltes, Beverly Supan; 12 grandchildren: seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Jean (Ray) Weyer, Joe, Jerome (Kathy) and Robert (Nancy); and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Donna (Dick) Adolph, Carol (Don) Borman, Jack (Lou), infant brother, Jimmy and infant sister, Mary; and sister-in-law, Joan Zabinski.

A special thank you to all the at home care givers for their loving and compassionate care for Alice. They have become part of our family.

In recognition of Alice’s love of flowers, donations to the St. Stephen Parish Flower Fund are preferred.