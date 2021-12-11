Alice Lucille Hlebain, 91, St. Stephen

October 26, 1930 - December 9, 2021

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen, MN for Alice Lucille Hlebain, age 91. She died on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, MN. The Reverend Ronald Weyrens will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery at St. Stephen. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at St. Stephen Catholic Church and also one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the church.

Alice was born on October 26, 1930 in Avon Township, Stearns County, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Julie (Pierskalla) Traut. She attended St. Stephen Public School through the 8th grade and later went on to graduate from Holdingford High School. She was united in marriage to Stephen J. Hlebain on May 21, 1951 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Alice and Stephen farmed near St. Stephen for forty years, where they raised their children.

Alice lived her life with a big heart. She was generous with her time and creative talents, by serving her family and community.

She was an active life-time member of St. Stephen Parish, where she taught religious education and was a member of the Christian Mother’s.

She is survived by; her children, Carol Hlebain (nee: Platz), Charles, Pete (Denae), Patrick (MiSoon), Margaret (Len) Zylla, Jesse (Laura Evenson), Rebecca (Doug) Hlebain-Aaker, Donna (Dan) Rank and Joe (Stephanie); 24 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Voigt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by, son Thomas Hlebain; grandson, Christopher Platz; sisters, Evelyn Zwack, Victoria Rausch, and Dorothy Stock; brothers, Walter and Elmer Traut.