November 27, 1934 - October 27, 2025

Alfred “Al” Kantor, age 90 of Milaca, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 27, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, October 31, 2025 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 30th at the Foley Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Praying the Holy Rosary will take place at 7 PM on Thursday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Alfred “Al” Kantor was born November 27, 1934 to Frank and Elsie Kantor in Alberta Township. He Married Catherine on February 11, 1956. Al had many past times but one of his favorites were visiting others and driving around the countryside looking at the crops. He also enjoyed playing cards especially, 500, Smear and Cribbage.

He is survived by his children, Deb (Jerry) Bialke, Wanda (Bernie) Kapsner, Mike Kantor, Teresa (Rich) Winkleman, Curtis (Sally Holewa) Kantor, Keith (Margaret) Kantor, Chuck (Leslie) Kantor, Eugene Kantor; 23 grand children, 49 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; siblings, Henrietta Okonek, Rogar Kantor, Yvonne Broda, Betty Murphy, Larry Kantor and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by her parents and wife Catherine; grandson Ryan Kantor; siblings Donald Kantor and Margie Gruba.