ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Alexandria.

Police Chief Scott Kent says officers and North Memorial Ambulance were called to the 1700 block of 6th Avenue East at about 1:15 a.m.Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

A 27-year-old Alexandria man was found unresponsive inside a home. Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say they do not believe there is any risk to the public, but they don't say if they have anyone in custody. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of the family and a review by the Medical Examiner's office.