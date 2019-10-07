Alex R. Hemmesch, 88, Richmond

March 9, 1931 - October 6, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Alex R. Hemmesch, age 88, who died Sunday at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary with Catholic United Financial and St. Jude Mission Group. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Richmond Funeral Home.

Alex was born on March 9, 1931 in Richmond, MN to Henry and Margaret (Feinhage). Alex served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Frances Holthaus on April 27, 1955 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming and they farmed west of Richmond until 1999. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and trips to the casino. He was a member of Catholic United Financial, St. Jude Mission Group, Richmond American Legion and Sts. Peter and Paul Parish.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Frances; children, Rox Ann (Jeff) Bohman, Doris (John Tvedt), Diane Roda (Scott Cooper), Larry, Lori (Dean) Heying, Lisa (Jim) Kuechle, Patsy (Allen) Schramel; brother, Cyril (Esther); 19 grandchildren and 20 great grand children

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Erwin, Loretta, Edward, Harold and Norbert; grandson Dean Gill.