Sauk Rapids — Alex Neussendorfer, 88, died September 15, 2026.

Alex was an avid woodworker and had a methodical, mechanical mind.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be held from 9:30–11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial and military honors will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Gilman.

Survivors include his wife, Lucille; daughters, Lisa and Gail; and grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Foley Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.foleyfuneralhome.net/obituaries/alex-neussendorfer