August 31, 1934 – February 4, 2026

Alcuin F. Illies, age 91, of St. Cloud Minnesota, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 4, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 13, 2026 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud immediately following the funeral service. A lunch will be served at the church upon returning from the cemetery.

Al was born on August 31, 1934 in Melrose to Edward and Anna (Faber) Illies. He attended Minneapolis Business College and graduated in 1961. Al married Dorine A. Schoenborn on June 12, 1956 at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. He co-owned and operated Earl’s Welding & Industrial Supply in St. Cloud for 25 years. Al retired in 1992. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus council #5548.

Al was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed playing golf. He also cherished visiting with family and friends, and spending time with his loving companion Carol Murray.

Al is survived by his sister Ione (Wally) Meemken, many nieces and nephews, Special Friend Carol Murray, and many friends from the community and Benedict Village, St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Anna, wife Dorine in 2003; infant daughter; and siblings Jerome Illies and Marian Illies.