Alcohol Suspected in Stearns County Crash that Injured Driver
SAUK CENTRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a Sunday night crash near Sauk Centre.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call just after 11:30 p.m. A passerby reported a crash in the cemetery near the T-intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 185 in Sauk Centre Township.
A Minnesota State Trooper and Sauk Centre Police Officer were first to respond to the scene.
The preliminary investigation determined 52-year-old Steven Sawatzky of Grand Forks, North Dakota was eastbound on County Road 17 and failed to stop at the intersection with County Road 185.
Sawatzky crossed the road, struck a chain link fence, and then some grave markers before coming to a rest.
Sawatzky was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and later booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
