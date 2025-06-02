Albert M. “Mike” Alexander, 78, St. Cloud

May 31, 1946 – May 25, 2025

Albert Mitchell Alexander, affectionately known as “Mike,” passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on May 25, 2025, at the Saint Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born on May 31, 1946, in Buffalo, Missouri, on the family farm to Willie Alexander and Lillian Lambeth. He graduated from Foose High School in 1964 and was later drafted into the U.S. Army, where he honorably served two tours in Vietnam. His distinguished military career spanned 24 years, marked by dedication and service to his country.

After retiring from the Army, Mike continued his commitment to public service as a Corrections Officer with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, where he worked for 11 years. Even after his second retirement in 2001, Mike chose to stay active by working in security at the College of St. Benedict. He deeply valued the camaraderie of the staff and especially enjoyed nightly card games at the boiler house.

On January 12, 1981, Mike married the love of his life, Diane Henneman. Together, they built a beautiful life in Sartell, Minnesota, raising their children and creating lasting memories.

Mike had a lifelong passion for bowling. Whether he was competing himself or cheering on his children and grandchildren, the bowling alley was his second home. He also loved hunting, fishing, and playing cards—always with a smile and a joke ready to brighten someone’s day. Mike’s joyful spirit, warm heart, and unwavering desire to care for others left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Diane Alexander; children Renee (Brian) Bernardy, Aaron (Jody) Alexander, and Brandon (Kristen) Reese; and his sister Becki (Jerry) Dunivan. He was a proud grandfather to Briana, Braxton, Jamison, Coty (Tanya), Alana, and Levi, and a cherished great-grandfather to Jonathan, Ezra, and Luca. He is also remembered fondly by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Alexander and Lillian Lambeth; brothers, Billy Wayne Alexander and Reggie Alexander; best friend, Jerry Leason and his in-laws, Jeanette and George Wolters.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Burial services will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors on Tuesday, June 10 at 11 a.m.

Mike’s light, laughter, and generous spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.