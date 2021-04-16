Albert M. “Al” Ethen, 87, St. Cloud

September 29, 1933 - April 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Albert M. “Al” Ethen, 87, of St. Cloud will be held at Noon on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Al passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Reverend Thomas Knoblach and Reverend Gregory Lieser will con-celebrate. Burial, with honors, will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 and after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Al was born on September 29, 1933 in St. Cloud to Stephen and Mary (Pull) Ethen. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He returned to St. Cloud and began working at Franklin Manufacturing. He was a doting uncle to his nieces and nephews. Al was united in marriage to Doris (Imdieke) Schwinghammer on March 5, 1971 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Al retired from Franklin/Frigidaire after 47 years. Al was an active member of St. Anthony’s Parish where he served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister and in the choir. He was also a member of Catholic United Financial.

Al enjoyed bowling, playing cards, camping, tinkering, telling a good joke and spending time at his cabin on Little Birch Lake. He treasured spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Al was also a very proud godfather to Wayne Ethen, Janet Moen and Maria Kosiba.

Al is survived by his wife of 50 years, Doris; children, Mary (Jim) Young of Little Falls, Lori (Rick) Young of Avon, Kim (Bill) Langen of Hermantown, Chris (Marie) of Madison, Wisconsin, Joe (Alicia) of Northbrook, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, James Alagna; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Gilbert, Valeria Steeber, Dolores Withans, Gerald, Adrian Sr., Donna Mae Ethen, Frederick, Frances Alagna and Dennis.

Mass offerings are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice, Liz, Audra and Dr. Donald Jurgens for their compassionate care.

Rest in Peace, Big Al!