Rollover Crash Near Albany Leaves Two Young Men Injured

ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a rollover crash near Albany Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to the area of County Road 157 and 248th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a Chevy Silverado pickup had left the road, entered the ditch, and rolled.

The driver, 21-year-old Diego Sanchez of Long Prairie, suffered minor injuries. His passenger, 20-year-old Oscar Ramirez Mendez of Long Prairie, suffered a facial laceration and an arm injury.

Both men were treated at the scene by Albany Fire and Rescue before being taken to Melrose Hospital for further treatment.

