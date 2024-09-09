Albany Man Taken to the Hospital After Early Morning Crash

HOLDING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Albany man had to be sent to the hospital after an early morning crash Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called out to the area of County Road 9 and 390th Street in Holding Township just after 4:00 a.m. That's just south of Holdingford.

Deputies arrived to find a Chevy Equinox in the east ditch of County Road 9.

The sheriff's office says 23-year-old Adam Young was southbound on County Road 9 when he fell asleep, left the roadway, and rolled.

Young was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance.

His condition is currently unknown.

