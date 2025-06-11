Albany Man Sent to Hospital After Motorcycle Crash Near Swanville

SWANVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Albany man had to be airlifted to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash with injuries just before 3:30 p.m. on Basil Road.

The location is about three miles southeast of Swanville.

The sheriff's office says 66-year-old Kenneth Fischer was heading north on Basil Road north of 75th Street when his bike struck a deer.

Fischer was airlifted by Life Link III to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

LOOK: These '90s Red Carpet Photos Are the Ultimate Throwback Check out 70 photos from '90s red carpets, where stars like Stallone, Robin Williams, and the 'Friends' cast looked way more gritty than glitzy. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz