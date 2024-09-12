Albany Man Hurt in Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 27 near Little Falls.

A vehicle driven by 30-year-old Wilmer Carrasco of Willmar was going east on the highway when it attempted to turn north onto Hawthorne Road and was struck by another vehicle.

31-year-old Jose Navarro of Albany drove the second vehicle. Navarro was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

