Albany Man Hurt in Crash in Morrison County

Albany Man Hurt in Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 27 near Little Falls.

A vehicle driven by 30-year-old Wilmer Carrasco of Willmar was going east on the highway when it attempted to turn north onto Hawthorne Road and was struck by another vehicle.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

31-year-old Jose Navarro of Albany drove the second vehicle.  Navarro was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore

From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON