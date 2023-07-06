Albany Man Hurt in Crash in Todd County
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 287 near Long Prairie.
Seventy-eight-year-old Robert Klassen was driving south when his car left the road and went into the ditch.
Get our free mobile app
Klassen was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Manea's Meats Breaks Ground on Major Expansion
- St. Cloud Photo Contest Winners Announced
- SR-R Hires New Director of Teaching and Learning
- St. Joseph Planning Referendum for New Community Center
- Central MN Virtual Academy Launches this Fall