Albany Man Dies In Farm Accident

ST. MARTIN -- An Albany man has died in a farm accident. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday about a missing man on a farm in St. Martin Township.

The caller said they could not find their son and believed he may have fallen into a grain bin. The St. Martin fire department worked on the bin, which was three-quarters full of corn. They eventually found the victim, 35-year-old Brandon Schaefer of Albany, inside the bin. The preliminary investigation revealed Schaefer was working in the grain bin to loosen up the frozen corn, he fell and was buried.

Schaefer was taken to Paynesville Hospital where he later died.