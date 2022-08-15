Albany Baseball 1-1 So Far at 15U Babe Ruth World Series

The Albany baseball team has won 1 and lost 1 in their 2 pool play games so far at the 15U Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg/Stafford, Virginia. Albany beat Stafford, Virginia Saturday night 6-4 before losing 6-5 to Torrance, California Sunday.

Albany has 2 pool play games remaining. They will play Hamilton, New Jersey at 9 a.m. (Central Time) today before playing Wednesday at 6 p.m. (CT) against Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Bracket play starts Thursday for the teams that qualify and continues through Saturday.