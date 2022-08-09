Albany 15U Baseball to Play in the World Series

The Albany 15U baseball team will play in the Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia this week. Albany will start with pool play in Stafford - Chichester against Stafford, Virginia, the host team, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13th.

Albany will play Torrance, California in pool play in Stafford at 3:30 p.m. Sunday before playing Hamilton, New Jersey Monday at 10 a.m. in Stafford. Albany's final pool play game will be Wednesday August 17th at 7 p.m. against Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Bracket play starts Thursday August 18th and will continue through Saturday August 20th.

The Albany head coach is Grant Johnson. He'll join me Wednesday morning at 8:15 a.m. on WJON to talk about their trip to the World Series.