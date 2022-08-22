Albany Baseball Finished 15U World Series 3-3

The Albany 15U baseball team finished the 15U Babe Ruth World Series with a 10-6 loss Saturday to Sandy, Oregon. The game was the championship game in the Iron Man Bracket. The Iron Man bracket was for the teams that did not qualify for the World Series bracket.

Albany finished 4th out of 6 teams in the pool and finished the week long tournament with 3 wins and 3 loses. Games were played in Fredericksburg/Stafford, Virginia.