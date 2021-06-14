Agnes M. Primus, 95, St. Cloud

September 29, 1925 - June 10, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township for Agnes M. Primus, age 95, who passed away Thursday at her home. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church.

Agnes was born September 29, 1925 in Hillman to Norbert & Elizabeth (Gau) Brummer. She was baptized on September 30, 1925 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz. Agnes married Edmund Primus on October 24, 1945 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman. They lived in Sauk Centre for 12 years before moving to St. Cloud in 1962. Agnes was a homemaker and also a cook at the White Spot Café in Sauk Centre, then at the Children’s Home in St. Cloud, and finally at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Agnes enjoyed gardening, re-weaving, canning, dandelion wine, and making homemade bread. She was a persistent, hardworking, patient person who was especially proud of her family. Agnes was the caretaker for her husband for six years. She prayed the rosary every day, her faith was very important to her.

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Mary Lou of St. Cloud, David (Donna) of Princeton, James (Carla) of St. Cloud, Daniel (Janice) of St. Cloud, Jerry (Sara) of Waite Park and Theresa of St. Cloud; sister, Katherine Austin of Brainerd; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edmund on December 2, 1990; brothers, Ed and Joe; and sisters, Regina Jarosh and Hildegard Brummer.