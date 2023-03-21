Agate Show Coming To St Cloud This Weekend- Here&#8217;s What You Need To Know

Agate Show Coming To St Cloud This Weekend- Here’s What You Need To Know

Photo by carole smile on Unsplash

11th ANNUAL ST CLOUD AGATE SWAP THIS WEEKEND

Calling all Rockhounds! The 11th Annual St. Cloud Agate Swap will be happening on Sunday, March 26th from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission to the event is just $1 and kids 15 and under are admitted for free.

You can expect to find all different kinds of gems, minerals, crystals, rocks, and agates. Remember to bring a bucket full as most of the vendors are interested in buying or trading with you.

This year's list of vendors includes:

  • Tim and Janice of AGATE Nation
  • Chase The Agate Dude
  • Wayne of Wayne's World Agates
  • Tommy Bartlett
  • Dan and Lyn Sunrise Crafts
  • Bob Wright
  • Nikolas of 13 Agates
  • Tim of Tim T Agates
  • Amanda Kay
  • Erik Stegmier of Northern Agate
  • Eric Moen
  • Chris Shalander-Shelly
  • Kayli of Candy Ma'am
  • Justin of Fitz Craft Creations
  • John Harris
  • John Clare
  • Andy Cordova
  • Prospector Dill Iverson
  • Ed Opatz
  • Curtis Michael
  • Darrin of HD Hobbys Cabachon
  • Bob Davis
  • Anna of Anna's Agates
  • Rob and The Pahls

LOCATION

The event will be taking place at the Best Western Plus Kelly Inn at 100 4th Avenue South in Saint Cloud.

TIPS FOR FINDING AGATES

Have the desire to become a Rockhound?  It's an activity that anyone can partake in and requires a little bit of patience, but these tips might help you get started.

Rockyourworldgems.com has these tips to help you find more Agates.

  • Sunlight- If a stone is an Agate, it will be translucent. Hold your Agate up to the sun and see if you have something that fits the bill.
  • Weathering- Water is KEY to the formation of agates. Look at the tops of hills and ridges.

 

