After Two Years Off, Waite Park Family Fun Fest Returns Next Week

WAITE PARK -- After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Waite Park's annual city celebration returns next week.

The 56th Annual Waite Park Family Fun Fest kick off's Monday with the medallion hunt and pickleball.

Tuesday is the disc golf tournament, Wednesday is Kids Day and will feature several kid friendly activities like cookie decorating, kiddie parade and movie in the park.

Thursday is the city wide garage sale and tours of the Martin Marietta quarries, the Grande Parade and music at Community Park featuring the Honeybadgers.

The week will wrap up Friday with the 10th Annual 'Best of Show' Car Show and music at Community Park featuring Stone Road.

This year's theme is The Ocean Is Calling.