After Four Month Closure, Lily’s Reopens St. Cloud Location

ST. CLOUD -- After a van crashed through their front window in September, Lily's Wings and Things has finally reopened their downtown location.

Owner Steve Ehlen says like with many things these days, supply shortages delayed their opening.

It was a combination of that, as well as approval from the insurance company to allow the contractors to get moving forward. It took about four and a half months but we are back open.

Ehlen says in total there was about $145,000 in damage done to the front of the building.

He says despite the restaurant being shutdown, they were thankful to still operate their catering side of the business.

We commonly do that where we come on site of a business and cook meals for the employees, so we were just limited to our food trucks.

Ehlen says they are thankful to their customers for their patience while they fixed the corner of their building.

Lily's Wings, Burgers and Things is open for pickup or delivery Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 7:45 p.m.

Lily's originally moved to their downtown location in November 2020.