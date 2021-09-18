Two-People Hurt, Both Drivers Cited in St. Cloud Crash
ST. CLOUD -- Two people were hurt and two people were cited in a two-vehicle crash in downtown St. Cloud Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and 7th Avenue South.
The St. Cloud Police Department says a vehicle going north on 7th Avenue South drove through a red light and was hit by a second vehicle going west on Highway 23. Authorities say the second vehicle then hit the nearby Lily’s Wings, Burgers, & Things building, damaging the business.
The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That driver was also cited for a permit violation.
The driver of the first vehicle was not hurt but was cited for running the light. No names have been released.