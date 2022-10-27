Adrian Thomas Seguin, 56, Sauk Rapids

November 11, 1965 - October 25, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Adrian T. Seguin, 56 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, surrounded by his family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Adrian was born in St. Cloud to Clarence “Bunny” and Norma (Perala) Seguin on November 11, 1965. He married Shanna Erpelding on September 3, 1988, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Adrian worked as the president of Buckhead Meats at Apperts (now Sysco) in St. Cloud for 29 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time boating on the river. He loved to golf and bowl, and some may consider him quite lucky, as he had three hole-in-ones and he bowled a 300-game! Adrian was kind and generous with his time, as he was always willing to help others. Adrian loved bringing people together and spending time with family, friends, and everyone he loved; especially at Shananigans, his famous bar on the river. He will always be remembered for his ability to make others laugh, his strong work ethic, and his positive attitude.

Survivors include his wife, Shanna of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Avery (Wade) Harrison of Sartell and Tatum (Myles) Hagen of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Renly Adrian Harrison and Onyx Jo Harrison; and siblings, Brian (Barb), Barry (Carol), Jay, and Julie (Joel). He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cynthia Moore.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests flowers to be sent to someone you love.