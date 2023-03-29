Adrian F. Karsky, 63, Oak Park

August 22, 1959 - March 27, 2023

Adrian F. Karsky, age 63 of Oak Park, MN, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2023, at his home. A Time of Sharing for Adrian will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon following the service.

Adrian Francis Karsky was born to Otto and Margaret (Havelka) Karsky on August 22, 1959, in Dickinson, ND. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1977. Adrian worked for many years as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator, but he was most passionate about farming. He loved spending time in the combine and keeping his Red Angus cows.

Adrian was known for his humor and being a “class clown.” He enjoyed spending time with family and friends while vacationing, ice fishing, salmon fishing, riding his Slingshot, snowmobiling, and playing water sports in the summer. He was known for his love of cooking and canning, and he was the life of the party with his “Apple Pie.” Adrian will be forever missed as an amazing boyfriend, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Adrian is survived by his sons, AJ (Christina) Karsky of Wessington Springs, SD, Trevor Karsky of Milaca, and Andrew (Cassi) Karsky of Oak Park; grandchildren, Connor, Parker, Wyatt, Braxton, Lily, Adalynn, and Ryker; girlfriend, Jamie Jendro of Princeton; and siblings, Audrey, Alan, Armon, Annette, Arleen, Art, and Arnold.

He was preceded in death by his parents.