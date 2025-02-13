Bowtie sure cleans up nice.

This black-and-white 2-year-old domestic shorthair/mix came to the Tri-County Humane Society in mid-January.

He was found outside in the cold and brought to the TCHS.

Staffers write:

"This dapper boy is always dressed to the nines in his tuxedo! When you open his kennel door, he is quick to greet you with a chirp followed by a loud purr!"

Get our free mobile app

TCHS staffers say Bowtie loves pets and attention. But, he's also good at walking away when he's had enough.

And he's all about efficiency. He enjoys watching laser pointers, but he hasn't shown any interest in catching the little red dot.

If you think Bowtie would make a great addition to your home this Valentine's Day weekend, you can put an adoption hold on him and schedule a meet-and-greet.

From the TCHS:

"An adoption hold reserves this animal for the customer for 24 hours after the animal is ready to be adopted. An adoption hold is nonrefundable and nontransferable. The adoption fee plus tax will still need to be paid in full. TCHS accepts multiple adoption holds, but it's always first come, first served. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any medical procedures, and general care. Adoption holds may be placed on adoptable animals by calling 320-252-0896."