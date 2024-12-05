Adoptable: Beck, Dots Ready to Go Home for the Holidays

Here are two great pet options for you and your family from the Tri-County Humane Society. Beck the black cat and Dots the white Husky are ready to go home with you for the holidays.

BECK

attachment-Beck loading...

Beck is looking for a home! He came in with his friends Aqua and Coral. He can be a bit shy at first, but with soft pets and treats he comes around quickly! This 8-month-old neutered kitty has done well with other cats and is okay with kids. He has even done well with horses and chickens! However, he is quite nervous around dogs; slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended. If you're looking for a sweet and talkative companion, then Beck is your man!

*All cats and kittens are 50 percent off in honor of TCHS' 50th anniversary, now through the end of the year!

Find out more about Beck on the Tri-County Humane Society website.

​

DOTS

attachment-Dots loading...

Dots can't wait to connect to his future human(s)!

True to his breed, this 1-year-old neutered Alaskan Husky mix likes to sing with enthusiasm and let us know his thoughts!

Dots has lots of energy to burn and will need some training, patience, and lots of treats to build a trusting bond with his new family.

Find out more about Dots on the Tri-County Humane Society website.

For more on these great pets -- or to see all the critters at the Tri-County Humane Society -- visit their website anytime.