How is it that Webster is still at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud?

This 2-and-a-half year Labrador Retriever mix is the longest current resident at the shelter.

This super snuggler is active and smart. He knows when he's getting antsy and wants to get outside -- he'll go to the door.

Likewise, Webster is housetrained and is used to sleeping in his kennel.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

How is he with other critters and kids?

Webster hasn't lived with cats before. But he was really excited when he met children. (Although -- at 65 pounds -- Webster often forgets his size, so he may be best adopted into a kid-free home or a place with older kids who can handle his Big Dog Energy.

Webster liked to play with neighborhood dogs and was friendly.

Have we got a deal for you!

The "spin the wheel for your deal" is still going until the end of the month -- Friday, October 31st.

That's thanks to the ASPCA and Subaru.

You could get up to 50% off any adoption fee for any of the dogs and puppies a the shelter.

Give that dog a bone!

Webster loves to chew, hard and rubber chew toys. And he's strong. So as you work with him on his leash training, just know he has some energy.

And because he's energetic, an active family would make Webster most happy.

Webster is neutered, chipped and housetrained.

And that tongue...

You should meet Webster and see if he's a good match for your family!

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 3, B.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: