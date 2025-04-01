Vinnie is a cutie.

But he's a puppy and staffers at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud say he has LOTS of puppy energy.

They say anyone who adopts Vinnie should be prepared to put in the time and effort to train this little guy into an adult dog.

Staff say Vinnie is a little stinker -- he can be mouthy when he's excited and will need lots of redirection to break him of this habit.

But come on -- he's sooo cute.

This mixed large breed is just over 3 months old. He's neutered and he's good with other doggos.

Why not meet Vinnie and see if you're a match?

You can call 320-252-0896 and set up a meet-and-greet.

OR you can put an adoption hold on him. It costs $25 to put a one-day hold on an animal.

The Tri-County Humane Society is a non-profit agency. They're located at 735 8th Street NE in St. Cloud.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday Noon to 6 pm. They're open Saturdays and Sundays Noon to 5 pm.

