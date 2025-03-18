PUPPIES!

Who doesn't love puppies? And these three littermates are all up for adoption at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

Junior, Pip and Merry are all 4-months old -- born of an unplanned litter.

These boys are all around 20-25 pounds and are a lab retriever mix. All are neutered and vaccinated and are ready to be adopted now.

The adoption price for these good boys has been reduced.

If you'd like to put an adoption hold on any of these pups, it's easy to do:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee. Minnesota sales tax and an administrative fee ($20 for cats/dogs and $10 for small animals) will be applied to all adoptions. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any medical procedures, and general care of all shelter animals."

CHANGE AN ANIMAL'S LUCK SALE

Now through Friday, March 21, all Tri-County Humane Society animals 1-year and older are 50% OFF.

What a great way to change the life of a more mature pet and save some cash.