Her name is Spring Jewel -- and she's a real diamond in the "ruff!"

This year-old Doberman Pinscher mix is already a big girl at nearly 75 pounds.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society say she is "a quiet girl who can be shy at first, but she warms up well to new people as long as they give her some space and time to get to know them."

She LOVES being outside. In fact, she tells staffers she wants to stay outside by bringing her blankets and toys out with her to play. She loves to run around and soak up the sun.

Need a companion for walks or runs? Jewel would volunteer in a heartbeat.

While she is shy in her kennel, her energy skyrockets in the backyard where she's matches energy with large dogs, and has gotten along with them well.

She's also met cats and is a little "too interested" in them -- so staff recommend she goes to a cat-free home.

Jewel is still trying to figure out stairs will need some training to get her confident to go up and down staircases. (Stairs were tough for all of us at one time...)

Kids? She was friendly with kids in her previous home who were ages 8 and 15.

Interested in meeting this pretty girl? Why not call the Tri-County Humane Society at 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet? Or stop by the shelter and meet her.

You can put an adoption hold on Spring Jewel by calling 320-252-0896.

An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open 7 days a week:

Monday - Friday -- Noon to 6 pm

-- Noon to 6 pm Saturdays and Sundays -- Noon to 5 pm

They're located at 735 8th Street NE | St. Cloud, MN 56304

