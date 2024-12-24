Handsome Dog in St. Cloud Shelter is Hoping for New Home in 2025

If you're looking to start the new year with a new addition to your family, Potato may be a good match.

Yes, this year-old mixed breed's tan and white fur makes him look a little like a potato. Fully grown, he should be over 44 pounds when fully grown.

Potato is a good boy. He was found outside and is now available for adoption.

Tri-County Humane Society staff members say he's sweet and may be a bit timid. They recommend a slow and gentle approach.

They're not sure if Potato has had other pets or children in his life so far, so they're recommending slow introductions.

TCHS staff believe Potato would enjoy interactive engagement to keep him busy during the day -- like Kong toys.

Potato's been neutered and he's ready for adoption now.

If you're interested in this handsome doggo, you can put a $25 adoption hold on him. That reserves him for 24 hours.

And if you're reading this before 3 pm on Christmas Eve, all Tri-County Humane Society dogs and puppies' adoption fees are 50% through December 24th.