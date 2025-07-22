What a happy doggo!

Pancho is a white and tan mixed breed Siberian Husky. He weighs 63 pounds, is just over a year old and is neutered.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society say he's friendly with lots of energy. Playful, sweet and also loves meeting new people and all the attention he gets from that.

Pancho also loves to chew -- ball toys and tough chew-safe toys to keep him occupied and happy.

Pancho is good with kids. But he's a bigger boy and loves to jump. So a home with older kids may be more appropriate until he gets some more training.

He knows a few commands and is staff say he's a smart dog who who would thrive with someone investing time into his training.

He's a Husky, so Pancho is a bit of an escape artist. He can find a weak spot in a fence to slip through or dig under. So he'll need a secure yard or leash supervision.

Pancho hasn't lived with cats or other dogs, but he's had brief encounters with other dogs and done fine.

Mostly, Pancho needs a home that can match his happy energy and give him the structure he needs.

Would you like to meet Pancho?

If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit him at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Pancho.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 1, E.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

