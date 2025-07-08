"Miss Piggy" is a sweet 1-and-a-half-year-old medium mixed breed tan female who came to the Tri-County humane Society as a transfer.

She's spayed and sweet. And this good girl has a tendency to snort when she's happy. (How adorable is that?)

Why You'll Love Her

Miss Piggy recently went out on a field trip and passed with flying colors:

Calm and relaxed in the car

Polite on the leash and excellent in public spaces.

Friendly around other dogs

LOVES to swim

Doesn't bark or whine -- but again, does let out the most adorable little snorts when excited.

TCHS staff say she's sweet and curious and people-friendly.

Her ideal day includes:

chew toys

plenty of outdoor walks

positive reinforcement training (with treats)

cuddles, comfy nap spots, and a snort or two when she's happy.

Ready to Meet Her? Maybe Adopt?

If you're interested in this gorgeous girl, you should visit her at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Miss Piggy:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in Kennel Room 2, G at Tri-County Humane Society

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

